Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen shortage claims five more lives in Bhopal

BHOPAL: In another shocking news for the state capital, shortage of oxygen has claimed the lives of 5 Covid patients at People’s Hospital in the state capital on Monday.

The administration remained busy in arranging for oxygen cylinders to hospitals throughout the day after this incident. On Sunday, 22 Covid patients had died at Shahdol Medical College due to a shortage of oxygen.

According to People’s Hospital sources, after the death of a Covid patient over low pressure of oxygen at the hospital, relatives slapped a junior doctor. All junior doctors struck work as a mark of protest. It led to a ruckus and high-voltage drama at the Covid centre of People’s Hospital. While the protests and fight were going on, four more patients succumbed.

Dr Alok Kulshreshtha, who was in-charge of the Covid centre at People’s Hospital till Sunday, said, “I’m not looking after the Covid centre now. So, I don’t know what happened.”

Joint collector Rajesh Gupta said, “When I was informed about the low pressure of oxygen supply, I immediately supplied oxygen cylinders to People’s Hospital and the situation normalised. We also supplied to AIIMS and JK Hospital according to their demands.”

