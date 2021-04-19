Madhya Pradesh: Ensure fast movement of oxygen tankers: Shivraj appeals to CMs of other states

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to chief ministers of other states to ensure unhindered movement of oxygen tankers.

In a series of tweets, Chouhan said that he had received reports that officials had stopped oxygen laden tankers in their states. “Such acts waste time and patients’ lives remain under threat,” said Shivraj.

In adverse circumstances created by Covid, oxygen is the only panacea. Officers in some states are stopping the tankers which is unjust and a criminal act. “I appeal to CM’s of other states to take action against such officials who are stopping oxygen tankers without any reason,” the CM tweeted.

There were reports from Maharashtra where some oxygen tankers were delayed by the officials on pretext of seeing the documents, etc.

Emergency lanes for vehicles carrying medicine, oxygen

Bhopal police have prepared separate lanes for vehicles carrying medicines and oxygen cylinders. It was done to ensure the vehicles do not face any traffic jam.

Separate lanes were made at Govindpura turning, Chetak bridge, Jyoti Talkies to Board Office, Haqeem Hotel to Board Office, Lalghati square, Halalpura trisection bus stand, Pul Pukhta road, Alpana trisection and Nadra bus stand.

The police department has put up barricades at these spots and separated the lanes for these vehicles.

The lanes will be reserved for emergency vehicles attached to the medical services. It will ensure the vehicles are not stopped by any reason be it traffic jam or traffic signal.