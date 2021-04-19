Mumbai: To ensure quick delivery, MSRDC gives toll exemption to vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders

To ensure 'express delivery of oxygen' in hospitals across the state for timely treatment of Covid-19 positive patients the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has directed all its toll operators that vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders, tankers should be allowed to pass without charging any toll fees. Since these vehicles to be treated on emergency and disaster management duties they will be exempted from toll for one year.

Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager(tolls) , MSRDC told the Free Press Journal, "The Maharashtra government in its last year September notification has directed to treat all vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to be treated on par with the ambulance therefore, once again we have ordered operators not to impose any toll on these vehicles. Failure to comply the said order action under epidemic disease act 1897 and disaster management act 2005 will be taken against the operators." Phand asserted that this guidelines are also applicable for the state border check post, since Maharashtra is also importing Oxygen tankers from other states.