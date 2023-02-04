Madhya Pradesh: Home delivery of birth, death certificates to start in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Birth and Death Registration Department will make home deliveries of birth and death certificates under the unique initiative of Dewas Municipal Corporation mayor Geeta Agrawal. Now residents can receive birth and death certificates while sitting at home, without visiting the municipality office.

For the death certificates, relatives of the departed have to collect a form from Muktidham. On filling of the information by the concerned family, the Birth and Death Registration Department will take action and send the certificate to the concerned family by courier within the stipulated time limit.

Similarly, for birth certificates, soon forms will be available in private and government hospitals. Information about filled-up forms will be sent to the Corporation department. Generally, citizens have to visit the civic authority office for the collection of these certificates. It also takes two to three days and they probably have to come once or twice. Mayor Agarwal has started this initiative for the convenience of the citizens.

This initiative has been started by the mayor after discussing with Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan for public convenience.

