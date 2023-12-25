Madhya Pradesh: Hit & Run Driver Who Left 3 Dead Arrested In Ratlam | Representational image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The truck driver who ran over three people and injured three others on Khachrond-Ratlam Road on December 14 was arrested and the truck was confiscated, police said.

As per the details, the accident occurred near Kudel River Bridge (Malvasa) on Khachrond-Ratlam Road when a speeding truck hit three people resulting in their deaths.

Fatima B Qureshi, Mubarik Qureshi, and Farzana Qureshi, members of same family, all residents of Manakchowk in Ratlam, were killed in the tragic accident.

Additionally, Aman alias Arman, Faizan Shaikh, and Mohsin Bagwan sustained injuries and were promptly admitted to a medical facility for treatment. Following the accident, the unknown driver fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

However, upon receiving information, a case was registered against the driver under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Namli police station. Under the vigilant direction of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, a special police team was formed to trace and apprehend the absconding driver.

Scanning footage from a nearby CCTV camera, police identified the suspicious Eicher truck, bearing the registration number MP 09 GF 6879, heading from Ratlam towards Khachrod. Subsequently, the driver identified as Bharat Singh, 45, a resident of Jalwa village under Ghatiya police station, Ujjain district was nabbed.

Upon interrogation, Bharat Singh confessed to the crime. He also revealed the name of the vehicle owner as Dharmendra Chauhan of Harsaudan in Panwasa police station, Ujjain district. Further probe was underway.