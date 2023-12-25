MP Weather Update: Winter Chill Hits The State With Foggy Mornings, More Cold Days Ahead In December

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The morning in the state started with dense fog on Monday, with visibility dropping to less than 50 meters in Raisen. Cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, and others experienced thick fog until 8 AM. After 9 AM, the fog began to dissipate, but a haze persisted.

The impact of cold weather is expected in the final week of December in Madhya Pradesh. Over the last 24 hours, there has been a further drop in temperatures. During this period, there was a decrease of 1 degree in night temperatures, while there was a slight increase in daytime temperatures. The weather department has indicated a potential reduction in nighttime temperatures in the next two to three days.

According to the weather department, the beginning of the new year in the state is expected to be marked by clouds and rainfall. Senior scientist Ved Prakash Singh mentioned that this would be influenced by the active activity of the Western Disturbance.

Around December 29-30, the Western Disturbance is becoming active, and it is expected to be quite strong. Due to this, clouds will remain in the Ujjain, Gwalior, and Chambal regions of the state, and there might be scattered rainfall. Light rain is likely in various parts of the state on December 31 and January 1.

On Sunday night, the temperature here was below 10 degrees. In other cities of the state, the minimum temperature stayed at 10 degrees or above. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Narmadapuram at 14.7 degrees.

On Saturday, the daytime temperature was 29 degrees Celsius (an increase of 2 degrees), and the nighttime temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius (an increase of 2 degrees). Following this, there was a shift in weather patterns, and on Sunday, there was a partial increase in daytime temperatures. During this period, the temperature reached 29.2 degrees Celsius (an increase of 2 degrees). Similarly, there was a one-degree increase in nighttime temperatures, recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius (an increase of 3 degrees). The wind speed during this period was 10 kilometers per hour, but due to sunlight, the cold impact was not significant. The nighttime continued to be cold due to the absence of warm winds.

On Monday morning, there was mild fog, but it cleared up after a short while. Visibility during this time was 1500 meters, with a wind speed of 10 kilometers per hour. Subsequently, the dispersal of fog, along with the appearance of sunlight, diminished the impact of the cold. According to meteorologists, the remaining days of December are expected to have intense cold conditions, with nighttime temperatures likely to be 10 degrees Celsius or lower.