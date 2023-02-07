Madhya Pradesh: Historian Denzil Lobo's 25th book released in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The house of noted historian of Central India and an eminent research scholar Denzil Lobo was packed with eminent citizens, scholars and history lovers on Tuesday. The occasion was the book release function of Lobo's 25th book "Vintage Mhow in 2023" at his house situated on Post Office road in Mhow cantonment.

Lobo started doing research on Mhow and surrounding areas related to British legacy and wrote a dozen books on various related topics. Soon he started looking for frames out of Mhow and military and wrote a dozen more books on research-based history of the areas and events. The present book gives knowledge about the Howitzer guns placed outside the Infantry Mess. They were kept on the premises in 1925. This means that they have been here for 98 years. The two Howitzers at the Garden were presented to the Royal Horse Artillery Mess (present day Infantry Mess) on Mall Road.

It also states that the Cantonment Board meeting minutes of 1922 read that the Howitzers were shifted from the Fort to the newly made Prince of Wales' Park that year. Going back to the Mutiny, on 3rd July 1857, in the heavy battery that was mounted at the Fort, there were two Howitzers (10-inch, and 8- inch). If these Howitzers that stand outside the Infantry Mess are the same ones of Mutiny vintage, then interestingly, these Howitzers would be 166 years old now in 2023.

