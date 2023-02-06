Indore: Congress leader's nephew abducted & killed in Mhow, ₹4 crore was demanded; 2 arrested

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old child was abducted and killed in Pigdamber of Kishanganj police station area on Sunday late night. The accused demanded a ransom of Rs. 4 crore. The two accused were arrested by the police on Monday.

The child’s name is Harsh Singh Chauhan son of Jitendra Singh Chauhan and is nephew of Mhow Assembly Youth Congress President Vijendra Singh Chauhan.

According to information, Harsh disappeared at around 6 o'clock on Sunday. The family members started searching for the child. Later, the family members got the call for ransom at 8 o’ clock in which a ransom of 4 crore was demanded. The relatives did not inform anyone about this.

Two accused arrested

After getting the information from sources, the police team reached the village. The CCTV was searched in which a child was seen going with Jitendra’s cousin Ritesh. The police interrogated Ritesh where he told about the other accused Vikas. He said that Harsh was handed over to Vikas.

Later, the police started searching for Ritesh. Around 2 ‘o’ clock he was caught. He said that the boy had been killed. His body has been thrown under the culvert of Bygram in Choral. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

Contact number was traced

Rural Superintendent of police Bhagwat Singh Virde said that the contact number has been traced from which a call from ransom was received. The number was active only for a day. Later, the information about the first accused was received through CCTV. He further said about the other accused Vikas. Vikas strangled the child to death by putting tape on his mouth.

The CMO of the Civil Hospital, Dr. Hansraj Verma said that between 9 to 10 o'clock in the night, the child was murdered by putting a cloth in his mouth and plugging his nose.