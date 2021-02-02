Madhya Pradesh: Higher Education minister Dr Mohan Yadav calls on bereaved kin in Morbi incident

Meghnagar: Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav during his visit to Thandla village of Jhabua district visited Morbi incident victim's place and shared grief of bereaved family members on Monday.
Yadav assured the father of the deceased to provide necessary help from the government. He provided financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to the girl's family.
He condemned the incident and asked the Gujarat government to put the case in the fast track court to ensure speedy justice for the girl and her kin.
The incident: A seven-year-old girl from western Madhya Pradesh who went to Morbi town of Gujarat along with her family members for employment was abducted, raped and gruesomely murders by one 27-year-old accused from Jharkhand. The minor had gone missing on January 18 and the Morbi Police had registered a case of kidnapping the following day. Later her body was recovered from a deserted place near the factory premises, the police said. The police presented the accused in a local court after he tested negative for Covid-19. He was sent to judicial custody. The police would seek his remand for further investigation. After losing her child, family members who are still trauma returned back to their native place.