Madhya Pradesh: Higher Education minister Dr Mohan Yadav calls on bereaved kin in Morbi incident

Meghnagar: Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav during his visit to Thandla village of Jhabua district visited Morbi incident victim's place and shared grief of bereaved family members on Monday.

Yadav assured the father of the deceased to provide necessary help from the government. He provided financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to the girl's family.

He condemned the incident and asked the Gujarat government to put the case in the fast track court to ensure speedy justice for the girl and her kin.