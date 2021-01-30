Madhya Pradesh: Tribal belt boils over Morbi incident

Meghnagar/Bagh: Led by Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), many tribal organisations from across the western Madhya Pradesh staged protest demanding capital punishment for the 27-year-old alleged accused, who allegedly raped and gruesomely murdered a seven-year-old girl from western Madhya Pradesh.

Many social organisations are demanding justice for the girl and her family members submitted memorandum at their respective police stations addressing President of India and the State Governor.

Earlier, on Friday Gujarat police arrested the alleged accused of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl, the police said. The accused is a widower and a father of two children ó a daughter and a son.

A police officer said that the accused is a migrant worker and hails from Jharkhand state. He had allegedly lured the girl by offering chocolates before assaulting her. The man allegedly abducted the girl from a ceramic factory in Morbi, before raping and murdering her.

He was working at the same factory where the victimís parents, who hail from Madhya Pradesh, are employed.