Madhya Pradesh: Tribal belt boils over Morbi incident

Meghnagar/Bagh: Led by Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), many tribal organisations from across the western Madhya Pradesh staged protest demanding capital punishment for the 27-year-old alleged accused, who allegedly raped and gruesomely murdered a seven-year-old girl from western Madhya Pradesh.
Many social organisations are demanding justice for the girl and her family members submitted memorandum at their respective police stations addressing President of India and the State Governor.
Earlier, on Friday Gujarat police arrested the alleged accused of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl, the police said. The accused is a widower and a father of two children ó a daughter and a son.
A police officer said that the accused is a migrant worker and hails from Jharkhand state. He had allegedly lured the girl by offering chocolates before assaulting her. The man allegedly abducted the girl from a ceramic factory in Morbi, before raping and murdering her.
He was working at the same factory where the victimís parents, who hail from Madhya Pradesh, are employed.
According to Morbi Police, the girl was taken to a secluded place, so that no one could hear her cries for help. After sexually assaulting the girl, the†accused killed her fearing she would reveal his crime.
The minor had gone missing on January 18 and the Morbi Police had registered a case of kidnapping the following day. Her body was recovered from a deserted place near the factory premises on January 28, the police said.
The police presented the accused in a local court after he tested negative for Covid-19. He was sent to judicial custody. The police would seek his remand for further investigation.
Chouhan takes up matter with Guj CM
After getting information about the case, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called up his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to discussed the matter. Rupani told Chouhan that a case has been registered against the man under serious sections. Rupani also assured that the case will be put up in the fast track court. Chouhan also sanctioned a financial help of Rs 400,000 to the girlís family so that the family does not have to migrate to other states.
