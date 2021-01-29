Ujjain: 3 get 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Ujjain: Special judge (POCSO Act), Dr Arti Shukla Pandey in her verdict on Friday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to 3 accused of raping a minor girl. Accused Devendra Singh (23) of Ujjain, Lokendra Singh (27) of Dewas and Prateek of Ujjain were awarded the sentence under the POCSO Act. An FIR was registered against them under Section 6 of POCSO Act and sections 366, 363,506,323 and 342 of the IPC.

Deputy director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas said that the girl alleged that her boyfriend Devendra who was her classmate took her to a hotel on her birthday in the last week of August, 2017. Being unaware of his intention she did not oppose his proposal, she added. At the hotel the Devendra offered her intoxicating drink. Devendra then took her to an isolated building located in Neelganga area where he raped her in a room. His accomplices were also helping Devendra during the incident. The accused dropped her at home late at night. The girl narrated her to her parents. She later lodged police complaints against the accused. The case on behalf of the government was pleaded by special public prosecutor Suraj Bachheriya.