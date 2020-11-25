Madhya Pradesh: Higher education institutionstold to promote research in toy-based learning

Indore: University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to encourage, promote and facilitate the academic fraternity to undertake research in toy-based learning.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors and principals, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the Prime Minister had emphasised the need of availing the right kind of toys for children and using them as a learning resource and hence, made a call for strengthening the domestic design and manufacturing base of toys in the country.

“National Education Policy 2020 also envisages the integration of toys and education to promote happy learning and enhance the learning outcomes of the students. This joyful and innovative learning is crucial for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE),” he added.