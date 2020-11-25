Madhya Pradesh: Open Board to lose Rs 30 crore per year if board changes exam pattern

BHOPAL: A proposal prepared by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has sent officials of MP State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) into a tizzy. Though the proposal hasn’t been approved, it will cause a loss of Rs 30 crore to board exchequer in case it gets sanctioned.
Sources say that a proposal has been sent by MPBSE to government for approval. According to new proposal, the MPBSE will hold board examination of class 10 and 12 twice a year. Students failing in board exams will be allowed to appear in the examination again. If a student wants, he can appear in examination of all subjects for the second time.
Board sources said biggest benefit of this system will be that a star mark indicating passed in supplementary examinations will be removed from mark sheet of students. This step by MPBSE will incur expenditure of Rs 36 crore while MPSOS is expected to lose Rs 30 crore annually. Moreover, Ruk Jana Nahi scheme conducted by MPSOS will lose relevance.
In this scheme, students failed in MPBSE class 10 and 12 can appear again in number of subjects they want. Whereas, in MPBSE students could appear in supplementary exams in one subject only in class 12 and two subjects in class 10. Once the condition of appearing in one or two subjects only is done away with by MPBSE, students are expected to opt for MPBSE only.
According to an estimate, 18-20 lakh students appear in MPBSE board exams of class 10 and 12 annually. It charges Rs 900 per student and earns more than Rs 160 crore. On an average, about 4 lakh students fail in class 10 and 12 exams every year. About 2 lakh students opt for Ruk Jana Nahi scheme. The board charges fee from Rs 1,800 - Rs 2,200 that adds Rs 30 crore to their coffers.
The MPBSE officials have refused to comment on the issue. MPSOS director PR Tiwari said the board was proud of its scheme Ruk Jana Nahi that is expected to be adopted by MPBSE. “It will give recognition to our efforts. We will look for some other scheme,” Tiwari said. Senior officials suggested that state government should not approve any such proposal as it will compromise dignity of MPBSE.
