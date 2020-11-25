Madhya Pradesh: Open Board to lose Rs 30 crore per year if board changes exam pattern

BHOPAL: A proposal prepared by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has sent officials of MP State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) into a tizzy. Though the proposal hasn’t been approved, it will cause a loss of Rs 30 crore to board exchequer in case it gets sanctioned.

Sources say that a proposal has been sent by MPBSE to government for approval. According to new proposal, the MPBSE will hold board examination of class 10 and 12 twice a year. Students failing in board exams will be allowed to appear in the examination again. If a student wants, he can appear in examination of all subjects for the second time.

Board sources said biggest benefit of this system will be that a star mark indicating passed in supplementary examinations will be removed from mark sheet of students. This step by MPBSE will incur expenditure of Rs 36 crore while MPSOS is expected to lose Rs 30 crore annually. Moreover, Ruk Jana Nahi scheme conducted by MPSOS will lose relevance.