Madhya Pradesh: Land allotted to 2 industries, will create 1,000 jobs

Two industries have allotted land in Raisen district under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative after approval given by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC). Both these industries preferred places near industrial hub Mandideep in Raisen district. They will invest Rs 135 crore and give employment to 1,000 people. Both these companies have been given land on lease of 99 years.

Akansha Sales Promotor Pvt Ltd has been allotted 7.2 hectares of land in Kherda in Raisen district. It is expected to invest Rs 62.45 crore in two phases and will generate employment for 280 people. It manufactures prefab steel canopies, underground steel tank, prefab structures and modular building products.

Another company, Kochar Glass, will invest Rs 72.05 crore in two phases and is expected to employ 700 people. The unit will manufacture glass, architectural glass, automotive glass and allied products. It has been allotted 7.2 hectares of land in Raisen district.

Officials of MPIDC and industrial policy and investment promotion department believe that recent relaxation in labour norms and subsidies offered by state government in tax and other forms are yielding results. If things go well, about three dozen new units are expected to be set up in next one year in Madhya Pradesh.