Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus continues to swell; 1,701 new cases, 10 fatalities in 24 hrs

BHOPAL: The coronavirus cases continue to swell in the state with major cities witnessing a surge in cases. Even small towns are contributing majorly to the Covid-19 caseload.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,701 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,94,745. With ten new fatalities recorded on the day, the toll has climbed to 3,172. Three of the ten fatalities occurred in Indore, while two persons died in Gwalior. One death each was reported from Bhopal, Khargone, Sagar, Damoh and Harda, The corona positivity rate has climbed to 5.6 per cent. With 29,926 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the count of Covid-19 detection tests rose to around 35.30 lakh. Two hundred and thirteen samples have been rejected in the state.A total of 1,120 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to 1,79,237. There are 12336 active cases in the state.

Of the 1,701 new cases, Indore accounted for 586, Bhopal 349, Gwalior 108 and Jabalpur 47. The number of cases in Indore rose to 38,247, including 735 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 29,701 with 506 fatalities. Gwalior so far recorded 14,022 infections, the officials said.

Other districts that recorded corona blast like conditions include Ratlam where 65 positive cases surfaced in the last 24 hours, while the single-day figure in Sagar stood at 44, and in Vidisha 37. Similarly, Rewa reported 34 positive cases while Khargone and Dewas reported 28 each, Sidhi 29, Shivpuri 23 and Dhar 24 positive cases. Neemuch and Balaghat are also not far behind as they reported 17 positives and 15 positives respectively. Five districts like Raisen Mandla, Panna, Burhanpur and Niwari did not report any positive cases.