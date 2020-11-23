Madhya Pradesh: Liquor, luxury cars to get dearer, cow cess in offing

The government has decided to impose cess on a few items to generate funds for maintaining cowsheds and for protecting cows.

The animal husbandry department made a proposal for cow cess and sent it to the finance department.

Now, the government has to fix the items on which the cess will be imposed, that there may not be any burden on common man.

According to sources, the government plans to impose cess on liquor and luxury cars.

The government does not want that there should be tax burden on people who are already in trouble because of the corona pandemic.

Therefore, the government wants to impose tax on such items as do not hit the poor.

Cow cess is in vogue in UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Telangana. In UP, cess has been imposed on marriage gardens and liquor.

Rajasthan has imposed tax on stamp duty. Similarly, the Punjab government has put cess on four-wheelers, two-wheelers, AC halls and on Mandi items.In the same way, Haryana has imposed cess on hotels and halls.

The MP government needs Rs 600 crore annually to maintain new and old cowsheds.

The government cannot generate this much amount on its own because of its poor fiscal health.

So the government has decided to generate the funds through cow cess.

Apart from that, the government wants to generate funds from social organisations, NGOs and corporate houses.

Chief Minister has already hinted that the government is going to impose cow cess.

Nevertheless, the Congress has begun to protest against it. The proposal for imposing cow cess was put up during the Congress rule, though.

According to sources, Chouhan is going to take a decision on the matter after holding talks with the finance department.