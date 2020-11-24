Madhya Pradesh: Amid corona rise, parole of 4000 prisoners extended by 60 days

BHOPAL: In wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the government has decided to extend the parole granted to 4,000 prisoners by another 60 days

"Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the parole granted to 4,000 prisoners by another 60 days," said home minister Narottam Mishra, while addressing the reporters here on Tuesday.

The government had granted parole on March 28 following the announcement of nation-wide lockdown.

Since then the extension has been given several times, because of pandemic. The jails are overcrowded and it is not possible to maintain social distancing in the cells. The government decided to give parole to prisoners who are in jail for the last five years in normal cases. Those imprisoned for rape, murder and other heinous cases are exempted from parole.