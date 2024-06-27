Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows 17-Year-Old Girl To Donate Liver To Save Father's Life; 1st In MP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench has granted a minor girl's wish to donate her liver to save her father's life. The court has ordered that the surgery should be carried out with utmost care as soon as possible.

Earlier, the MGM Medical College Board and the state government had also granted permission for the minor to donate her liver. During the hearing on Thursday, the state government's report was presented, leading the High Court to decide in favor of the minor's petition to donate her liver.

First Case In MP

According to medical college officials, this is the first case in Madhya Pradesh where a minor will be donating a liver, and possibly the second such case in the country. The state government had sent the approval report to MGM Medical College on Tuesday, boosting the daughter's hope that she would receive the necessary permission for the liver transplant in the next hearing.

The case had been under review by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. On Monday, the health commissioner was supposed to present a report but failed to do so, prompting the court to express its displeasure and demand the report within two days.

The case

Shivnarayan Batham, a 42-year-old resident of Betma, has been advised by doctors to undergo a liver transplant. He has been suffering from liver disease for the past six years. His daughter Preeti, who is 17 years and 10 months old, is willing to donate her liver to save her father. However, due to her age, court approval was necessary.