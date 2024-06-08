Madhya Pradesh: Heavy Rain Offers Respite From Scorching Heat In Bagh | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh experienced a sudden storm accompanied by heavy rain, measuring up to 2 inches, Friday night, leading to flooding the rivers and streams. The downpour, which began at 3 am and lasted till 7 am, brought respite from the scorching heat that had been gripping the city. Shimla Chopati’s drainage and the Baghni River near the city overflowed, filling the air with the sound of rushing water.

Residents, eager to witness this rare sight, flocked to the Baghni, their faces brightening at the rejuvenating scene. The city basked in pleasant weather throughout the day, offering respite to its inhabitants. District representative Waqar Khan Goldy expressed the community's enthusiasm for witnessing the swelling Baghni, attributing the large crowd to the city's collective excitement.

BJP leader Tola Ram Gole highlighted the significance of the Baghni as a symbol of the city's beauty, prompting residents to rush towards its banks upon hearing the news. However, the heavy rain brought its share of challenges. A tree fell on the 33 KV line in Rampura village, disrupting the power supply for several hours.

Despite the inconvenience, the change in weather brought much-needed relief from the oppressive heat. The electricity department swiftly responded, restoring the power supply after hours of effort. Yet, the day was not without its electrical woes. Breakages in electric wires at multiple locations in the city continued to disrupt the power supply, prompting relentless efforts from department employees to restore stability to the system.

Exams Disrupted As CM Rise School Ground Flooded

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Eighth-grade students faced unexpected challenges as heavy overnight rain flooded CM Rise School's ground, forcing authorities to relocate exams to Kanya Shala. The deluge, exacerbated by blocked drainage, transformed the school's premises into a pond, with water seeping into critical areas like the computer room, damaging batteries and inverters.

This disruption underscores the vulnerability of infrastructure to extreme weather events. Moreover, the downpour wreaked havoc on surrounding villages like Padliya and Mahesara, catching residents off guard and prompting urgent purchases of rain gear to protect homes. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust drainage systems and disaster preparedness in mitigating the impact of such occurrences.