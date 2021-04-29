Madhya Pradesh: Health workers of Barwani raised questions on poor health arrangements in the district

Barwani: Though the administration and government are making tall claims regarding health services but the ground reality of their arrangements has been exposed by the president of Multipurpose Health Workers Union, Durga Soni.

Durga Soni spoke to the media and said that the government calls health workers Corona Warriors but when these health workers get infected with the virus, they neither get beds in hospitals nor oxygen nor any other health services. She said that in such a scenario it can be understood what kind of health facilities will be available for the common people.

Soni said that people are dying every day in the district as health services are in a poor state. The health workers are in a state of terror and shock as they know that if they get infected they will be in a struggle to get the health services for treatment of Covid-19, she added. Durga Soni further said that it is a big question what kind of treatment and facilities the common people might be getting.