Madhya Pradesh: Health ‘wise’ Indore set for PBD meet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the NRI convention, MGM Medical College and health department officials have mapped 19 hospitals with 37 hotels of the city to provide health services to the guests coming to attend the high-profile Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas Conference Moreover, the officials have also planned to develop a ‘mini hospital’ at the Brilliant Convention Centre with a five-bed facility equipped with an advanced life support system.

The officials have also decided to deploy 30 ambulances, including nine with advanced life support systems (ALS), and 21 vehicles with basic life support systems (BLS). The ambulances would be deployed mainly at Rajwada, Palasia Square, and Bypass as the movement of PBD guests is expected at Sarafa and Chhapan Dukan.

Along with training the paramedical staff, the officials also chaired a meeting with the hoteliers and the hospital representatives to coordinate with each other also to arrange facilities as per the requirements.

“The NRI convention would be one of the biggest events to be held in Indore and we don’t want to leave any stone unturned to welcome the guests and to provide them with excellent health facilities. On the basis of the programme’s schedule and the movement of the guests, we are planning to deploy ambulances and also medical staff to act in case of emergency,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer, Dr BS Saitya, informed about the facilities and deployment of the staff while surveillance officer, Dr Amit Malakar, informed that the training of paramedical staff has already been done while planning of their deployment in hotels is in the final stage.

The superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital, Dr Sumit Shukla, coordinated the meeting and asked the hoteliers to ensure facilities for the medical staff to set-up their medical assistance area in hotels.

Meanwhile, president of Indore Hoteliers’ Association Sumit Suri ensured to provide all required facilities to the medical staff for serving the guests in all the associated hotels of the city.

Deployment of 108 ambulances

Area Number of ambulances

Vijay Nagar 1 ALS/4 BLS

Rajwada and Palasia 2 ALS/4 BLS

Brilliant Convention Centre 2 ALS/2 BLS

Byepass 2 ALS/8 BLS

Regal Square 2 ALS/3 BLS

Mini hospital facility in BCC

* Specialist doctors duty in two shifts along with one back up team.

* Doctors of Government Medical College and three private medical colleges

* Two advanced life support system for 24 hours

* Emergency medicine and equipments as per the Prime Minister’s protocol

* Apollo Hospital and Life Care Hospital will be prepared to accommodate guests in case of emergency

Ambulances would be called in from nearby districts

According to Dr Malakar, over 30 ambulances would be called in from nearby districts which will be dedicated for the PBD guests. “We will also conduct a training of ambulance staff while the hoteliers will also be trained for basic emergency health care,” he added.

Over 1800 rooms booked

According to the president of the Indore Hoteliers’ Association Sumit Suri, over 1,800 hotel rooms have been booked for the guests coming to PBD while they will keep 10 percent of the rooms reserved till NRI convention. Over 2,500 rooms were blocked by the administration for the PBD guests.

FP VIEW

Amid the Covid scare and preparedness all over the country, it is an extremely wise step and Indore officials have to be lauded for their farsightedness especially keeping the PBD Conference in mind. The preparedness looks like the city is well-equipped to face any eventuality. This state-of-the art readiness will also be an index for the NRIs to consider investing in such a state that puts health at the forefront.