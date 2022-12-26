Indore Weather Update: Cold winds grip city, brace for more chill

Youngsters sit around the bonfire to beat the chill | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With icy winds reeling the city, cold conditions intensified on Sunday as the day temperature fell by four degrees Celsius below normal and one degree Celsius less than the temperature recorded on Saturday.

However, the night temperature remained stuck on 10 degrees Celsius but the weatherman said that it will drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the next two days. The drop in temperature and cold winds forced people to remain under wraps. With a drop in temperature, it is for the first time this season when day temperature dropped to 23 degrees Celsius.

The citizens too woke up to a chilly morning with haze as visibility dropped to 2500 metres on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department said that weather conditions would remain the same for a couple of days and it would drop further after a couple of days.

‘Condition would remain the same for a couple of days and the temperature may drop further as the western disturbance would cause snowfall in the northern parts of the country,’ the weatherman said.

They added that the weather in the state is dry and humidity level may remain high due to which chances of fog and mist are high. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent while in the evening it logged in around 62 per cent.