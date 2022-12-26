MERRY CHRISTMAS: People celebrate with love, joy & merriment

Bishop Chacko celebrates Christmas with parishioners | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ with great enthusiasm and merriment. Members of the Christian community visited their preferred church to offer prayers to the Lord. The parishioners took part in the Holy Mass in the morning, lit candles and then everyone greeted each other and visited each other’s homes.

Holy Mass was offered at the Red Church at 7 am in Hindi and 8.30 am in English. Christmas morning services were held in more than 12 churches across the city. They were held at Red Church, St Joseph Church Nandanagar, St Teresa Church, Pushpnagar, St Arnold Church, Vijay Nagar, Infant Jesus Church, Chhota Bangarda, St Norbert Church, CAT, Rangwasa, and St Vincent Pallotti Church, where community members attended in large numbers.

Bishop Chacko, head of the Catholic Church, said, “The birth message of Lord Jesus Christ is also called the message of joy for mankind.”

On this occasion, people offered prayers for peace, happiness, peace and tranquillity in the country and the world.

In Presbyterian Church, Masihi Mandir Cantonment, Christians worshipped from 10 am, following which the elders were honoured. In White Church also, the prayers were held at 10 am.

Shops around the church added to be festive mood

Shops were set up outside the Red Church in the morning, selling stars, Santa masks, colourful candles and Christmas trees. Different activities were held around the church and its premises. In Christian-dominated areas, stars were hung outside houses.

Heavy traffic on Christmas day

Even though it was cold, people were out on the streets throughout the day. There was heavy traffic on the roads making it difficult for people to walk. All the malls were crowded and so were the street food destinations like Chappan and Vijay Nagar areas.