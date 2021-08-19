Madhya Pradesh: Health department fails to inspect 40 hospitals in more than a month

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials failed to inspect 40 hospitals opened during covid second wave in the district. They officials were directed to check whether the doctors and nursing staff working in multiple hospitals.

Additional Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleman has issued an order to inspect private hospitals which were opened during Covid second wave a month ago.

The officials of the health department could inspect only 16 hospitals and they didn’t find any anomalies in those hospitals, so far.

ACS Suleman had issued the order as he received the complaint that most of the hospitals that were opened during the Covid wave did not have proper staff and many doctors and paramedics were 'working' in multiple hospitals, which is illegal.

“We have completed inspection of about 16 hospitals in the city which were opened during the Covid times. We, however, didn’t find any of the hospitals where doctors and paramedical staff are working in multiple institutions or given their name in registration of more than one hospital,” Dr Santosh Sisodiya said.

He further said that they didn’t find many anomalies in these hospitals except one in Khajrana.

“We have served a notice to Al-Rehman Hospital in Khajrana which was running without following the norms to shut it in one month. Earlier, we had shut a quack hospital in Rajmohalla,” Dr Sisodiya added.

The health department had served show cause notices to four hospitals for improving the facilities but no action was taken against them as they sent their reply after rectifying the issues.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said, “We have served the notice to private hospitals on the directions of the state health department which received various complaints about one doctor or staff showing their association with many hospitals at the time of registration.

He also said that they have warned the hospitals and if any doctor or paramedical staff found working in many hospitals would face difficulties and so would the hospitals. They have to submit an affidavit as well.

Notice to shut Al-Rehman Hospital

According to district health officer Dr Santosh Sisodiya, a four-member team had inspected Al-Rehman Hospital and found that no trained staff was available in the hospital and the pregnant women were treated by BHMS doctors. Various complaints were also lodged by the people against the hospital after which the notice to shut the hospital has been issued, he added.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:12 PM IST