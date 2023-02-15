e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Headmaster distributes loose motion tablets to students instead of iron ones; suspended

Madhya Pradesh: Headmaster distributes loose motion tablets to students instead of iron ones; suspended

As a result of this blunder, 41 school students were admitted to the hospital with complaints of stomach cramps, nervousness, and vomiting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Headmaster distributes loose motion tablets to students instead of iron ones; suspended | FP Photo
Follow us on

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore divisional commissioner suspended a middle school headmaster for giving the students loose motion tables instead of iron tablets in Burhanpur.

As a result of this blunder, 41 school students were admitted to the hospital with complaints of stomach cramps, nervousness, and vomiting.

Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, divisional commissioner of Indore, took cognizance of the situation and suspended Gyaprasad Dubey. The orders were issued Tuesday evening. During his suspension, Dubey was assigned to the Alirajpur Collectorate. The divisional commissioner suspended the employee based on the Dhulkot tehsildar's report, citing indiscipline and negligence.

The incident was reported on Tuesday in Ambada village of Nepanagar tehsil in Burhanpur, where the government middle school headmaster Gyaprasad Dubey distributed loose motion tablets to the children.

Condition of 5 children deteriorates

When the parents found out about the blunder there was a stir among them as their children's health suddenly began to deteriorate.

Actually, the headmaster had given the children Metronidazole tablets, which caused them to experience nervousness, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Out of the 50 students who took the pills, 41 fell ill. The tablets were administered without a medical consultation.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr. Pradeep Mozes stated that five of the admitted children's conditions have deteriorated while the others are normal.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Minister cuts new power connection cost to Rs 6k from Rs 32k in poll-bound MP
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Headmaster distributes loose motion tablets to students instead of iron ones;...

Madhya Pradesh: Headmaster distributes loose motion tablets to students instead of iron ones;...

Madhya Pradesh: Will get your hips broken, MP minister shouts at a localite in Khandwa, WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Will get your hips broken, MP minister shouts at a localite in Khandwa, WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Morbi-like incident averted as a cable of Mamleshwar Setu in Omkareshwar snaps

Madhya Pradesh: Morbi-like incident averted as a cable of Mamleshwar Setu in Omkareshwar snaps

Madhya Pradesh: 'Akhsaya Patra' set up to tackle child nutrition issues during BJP's Vikas Yatra

Madhya Pradesh: 'Akhsaya Patra' set up to tackle child nutrition issues during BJP's Vikas Yatra

Madhya Pradesh: Thandla–Badnawar State Highway witnesses two road accidents within few hours, one...

Madhya Pradesh: Thandla–Badnawar State Highway witnesses two road accidents within few hours, one...