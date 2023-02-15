Madhya Pradesh: Headmaster distributes loose motion tablets to students instead of iron ones; suspended | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore divisional commissioner suspended a middle school headmaster for giving the students loose motion tables instead of iron tablets in Burhanpur.

As a result of this blunder, 41 school students were admitted to the hospital with complaints of stomach cramps, nervousness, and vomiting.

Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, divisional commissioner of Indore, took cognizance of the situation and suspended Gyaprasad Dubey. The orders were issued Tuesday evening. During his suspension, Dubey was assigned to the Alirajpur Collectorate. The divisional commissioner suspended the employee based on the Dhulkot tehsildar's report, citing indiscipline and negligence.

The incident was reported on Tuesday in Ambada village of Nepanagar tehsil in Burhanpur, where the government middle school headmaster Gyaprasad Dubey distributed loose motion tablets to the children.

Condition of 5 children deteriorates

When the parents found out about the blunder there was a stir among them as their children's health suddenly began to deteriorate.

Actually, the headmaster had given the children Metronidazole tablets, which caused them to experience nervousness, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Out of the 50 students who took the pills, 41 fell ill. The tablets were administered without a medical consultation.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr. Pradeep Mozes stated that five of the admitted children's conditions have deteriorated while the others are normal.

