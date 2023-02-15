Madhya Pradesh: Minister cuts new power connection cost to Rs 6k from Rs 32k in poll-bound MP

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Power connection for new customers will now cost Rs 6000 instead of Rs 32000 in Madhya Pradesh, announced state energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar during the Vikas Yatra in Gwalior on Wednesday.

This is applicable in the areas of Madhya Pradesh which were electrified in 2022, Tomar specified.

The energy minister further said that, he has issued an order to the state electricity department in this regard. Now, consumers can get connection easily and at a cheaper rate.

The ruling BJP is taking out a 'Vikas Yatra' across poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. When energy minister, who was part of the yatra, visited Gwalior on Wednesday, he got several complaints regarding high cost of new power connection. Following which, he ordered the officials to charge not more than Rs 6000 for new 1KW connection in the areas that got electrified in 2022.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)