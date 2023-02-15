e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Minister cuts new power connection cost to Rs 6k from Rs 32k in poll-bound MP

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Power connection for new customers will now cost Rs 6000 instead of Rs 32000 in Madhya Pradesh, announced state energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar during the Vikas Yatra in Gwalior on Wednesday.

This is applicable in the areas of Madhya Pradesh which were electrified in 2022, Tomar specified.

The energy minister further said that, he has issued an order to the state electricity department in this regard. Now, consumers can get connection easily and at a cheaper rate.

The ruling BJP is taking out a 'Vikas Yatra' across poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. When energy minister, who was part of the yatra, visited Gwalior on Wednesday, he got several complaints regarding high cost of new power connection. Following which, he ordered the officials to charge not more than Rs 6000 for new 1KW connection in the areas that got electrified in 2022.

