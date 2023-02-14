Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Tomar visits Gwalior, claims BJP's win in upcoming MP elections

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed BJP's victory in the upcoming MP assembly elections, on Tuesday.

Tomar was speaking to media during his visit to Gwalior on Tuesday. On being asked about the Congress' face for the chief minister position, he said, "No matter who is announced as the CM candidate of the Congress party, BJP will win MP."

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will accompany Tomar in the event

In Gwalior, minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate the cricket tournament at Gwalior Rural Vidhan Sabha. Tomar will be accompanied by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the event. Later, the two leaders will leave for Delhi in the evening.

Regarding the launch of Kamal Nath as CM, minister says it is their internal matter, but whatever the face of Congress, it is only the BJP.

