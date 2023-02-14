Madhya Pradesh: Holding bottle of dirty water, Cong gen secy reaches 'Jansunwai', says Gwalior forced to drink this!

Madhya Pradesh Congress general secretary Sunil Sharma | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Sunil Sharma created a stir at Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s headquarters when he reached there with a bottle of dirty water. The municipal corporation was conducting a public hearing here on Tuesday.

Congress corporators also protested in front of GMC headquarters.

He reached the corporation’s headquarters along with his supporters holding a bottle of dirty water, which he claimed to be 'tap water'. He alleged that while the municipal corporation is busy taking out Vikas Yatra for BJP leaders, people of the city are forced to drink unclean water.

Only one official present at public hearing

Deputy commissioner Mini Agarwal was the only official present in the corporation office when the incident happened. Sharma said, “It is really sad that no official is present here today, in the public hearing. People come here to share their grievances but nobody is here to listen to them. She complained that the "officials and employees of the corporation are busy working for Vikas Yatra for BJP".

“What kind of Vikas Yatra is this, where people get filthy drinking water? Roads are dug up everywhere. Whenever a BJP leader visits, hundreds of lights are installed here but they are uprooted as soon as he leaves”, he further added.

'GMC staff is busy with BJP campaign'

Meanwhile, the Congress corporators who alleged on dharna said that the entire GMC staff are busy with BJP’s campaign when sewers are overflowing, the drains are full and dirty water is being supplied from the taps. They claimed that nobody is listening to the corporators let alone the public, and that is why they came to the public hearing. But, even here no official is present which prompted them to sit on dharna.

GMC’s only officer present at the public hearing, deputy commissioner Mini Agarwal said, “It is not right to create ruckus like this. It's better if people raise their issue one-by-one!”

