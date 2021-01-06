Madhya Pradesh: Head constable shoots himself to death at Nisarpur police outpost, reasons remain to be ascertained

Nisarpur (Dhar district): A 58-year-old head constable posted at Nisarpur police outpost in Kukshi tehsil shot himself to death from his service revolver on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident took place at about 7.45 am when deceased Rajkumar Raghuvanshi, a native of Ashoknagar village in Bhind district, went to warehouse and shot himself with a service revolver. He received a bullet wound on the chest. His colleagues on duty took him to Nisarpur health centre from where he was referred Barwani district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

As soon as the news spread in the district, superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh, Kukshi sub-divisional officer (police) AV Singh, Kukshi police station incharge KS Gehlot rushed to the spot and to Barwani district hospital to complete all the formalities. Later, the body was handed over to family members.