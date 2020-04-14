Bhopal: Stressed out cop shoots self on duty, injured

BHOPAL: A policeman tried to end his life under stress, with his service gun on Tuesday.

The cop identified as Chetan Singh (38) of Damoh was posted to the Ratibad police station. The incident sent shockwaves in the police department.

He was working for extra hours like many other cops in the lockdown, but he was unable to bear the trauma, said sources.

In a note, Chetan accused his seniors and other staff of harassing him, his wife, his brother and a friend.

But when the police questioned his wife and brother, they refused from being aware of any such information. As per his kin, Chetan did tell them about his trauma and stress but never revealed name of any of his staff members who were harassing him.

Sources said he was under stress as he did not want to serve on the front line amid the Covid-19 scare.

Singh was posted to the Charlie party, a bike-borne unit of the police station.

According to police, Chetan was to be relieved of his shift at around 3 pm. Just before another cop was about to take charge of the duty, Chetan shot himself in the left arm with his gun. A police team rushed him to the Bansal hospital where he was admitted.

Superintendent of police (SP) south, Sai Krishna said that the cop was under stress but the reason will be known only after he is treated.

Now the police are waiting to take his statement to find the accused behind the harassment and what drove him to take the extreme step.