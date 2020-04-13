Coronavirus in Bhopal: Sagar youth who mocked masks on TikTok tests positive

A 21 year old youth who posted a video on TikTok mocking the use of mask as protection against Coronavirus has tested positive for the infection in Sagar. He was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

The youth continued posting more videos on the social platform from the isolation facility even after testing positive prompting the hospital authorities to seize his mobile phone.

"Following complaint that the coronavirus patient shot the video from the quarantine centre and uploaded it through internet, we took his mobile phone in our custody," said the dean of the Bundelkhand Medical College GS Patel.

He informed that youth came to the government hospital with complaints of cough and fever on Thursday. He was later tested positive for coronavirus, Patel informed. This is the first COVID-19 case reported from Sagar district, the official said, adding that the man does not have any travel history.

In his latest video, the youth is seen sporting a mask and asking people to pray for him. After the man uploaded these videos on TikTok, several people mocked him for making fun of the mask.

The administration has also quarantined 54 people including his family members, friends and others who were in touch with him. Their samples have been taken and sent for testing.

Earlier, in one of the videos, apparently shot after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the youth was purportedly seen sitting on a bike and when someone asked him to wear a mask, he dismissed it saying, Is kapde ke tukde par kya bharosa rakhna, rakhna hai to us upar wale par rakho (why to trust a piece of cloth, keep faith in God). In later part of the video, he was seen throwing a piece of cloth in the air while the song 'Faya Kun, Faya Kun', from the movie "Rockstar" played in the background.