Madhya Pradesh: HC Orders To Form Panel To Look Into Land For District Court Parking 

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered that a three-member committee be constituted to look into the issue of parking in the Indore District Court premises.

The committee would comprise of principal district judge, collector and president/secretary of Indore Bar Association to evaluate the needed land which is under Hope Textile Ltd.

Bar Association president Gopal Kacholiya said that the plea to set up the committee was heard in the court of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla who passed the instructions.

The court said, “After hearing learned counsel for parties and taking into consideration that there is already an order of status quo by this court on 12.10.2012 and the land is lying vacant without any use and considering the difficulties being faced by the members of the bar, judicial officers and litigants in the premises of the present District Court, this Court is of the view that a committee of three members be constituted under the Chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Indore, Collector or his nominee and president or secretary of Indore Bar Association. The said committee shall examine that how much area out of 12.03 acres of land is required for parking for judicial officer, members of the bar and litigants.”

“The Committee will decide the conditions for grant of temporary permission for parking without conferring any right to anyone. The other conditions shall also be decided by the committee. The temporary arrangement of parking made by the committee shall be subject to final result of this petition. In terms of the court order dated 16.9.2013, the permission shall be granted to use a portion of the said land for Jatra function,” stated the court in its order.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)