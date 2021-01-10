Madhya Pradesh: Haridwar special to resume with max stoppages from today

Train No 09019 from Bandra Terminus to Haridwar will have stoppages in Ratlam rail division at Sant road, Piplod, Limkheda, Mangalmahudi, Dahod, Bordi, Anas, Meghnagar, Thandla road, Panchpiplia, Bamnia, Bherogarh, Bildi, Morwani, Ratlam, Bangrod, Runkheda, Khachraud, Nagda railway stations.

While train No 09020 Haridwar to Bandra terminus will have also stoppages at all the stations except Mangalmahudi, Bildi and Morwani railway stations in Ratlam rail division.

Railway information said that train No 9019 Bandra Terminus to Haridwar special train will reach Ratlam railway station at 11.40 am and train No 09020 Haridwar to Bandra terminus will reach at 9.15 am and will have stoppage of ten minutes. The composition of the 09019/09020 will be of two second AC-cum-third AC, two third AC, ten sleeper and four general reserved coaches.