Madhya Pradesh: Haridwar special to resume with max stoppages from today

RATLAM: The much-awaited Bandra terminus- Haridwar special train will resume its operation from Monday with stoppages at maximum railway station on the broad gauge section of Ratlam Rail Division’s Nagda, Ratlam, Godhra section and will serve the needs of small railway stations.
A railway press release informed that Train No 09019 Bandra Terminus to Haridwar will commence journey from January 11 at 5 am from Bandra Terminus while train No 09020 Haridwar to Bandra Terminus special train will commence journey from Haridwar at 1.30 pm.
Train No 09019 from Bandra Terminus to Haridwar will have stoppages in Ratlam rail division at Sant road, Piplod, Limkheda, Mangalmahudi, Dahod, Bordi, Anas, Meghnagar, Thandla road, Panchpiplia, Bamnia, Bherogarh, Bildi, Morwani, Ratlam, Bangrod, Runkheda, Khachraud, Nagda railway stations.
While train No 09020 Haridwar to Bandra terminus will have also stoppages at all the stations except Mangalmahudi, Bildi and Morwani railway stations in Ratlam rail division.
Railway information said that train No 9019 Bandra Terminus to Haridwar special train will reach Ratlam railway station at 11.40 am and train No 09020 Haridwar to Bandra terminus will reach at 9.15 am and will have stoppage of ten minutes. The composition of the 09019/09020 will be of two second AC-cum-third AC, two third AC, ten sleeper and four general reserved coaches.
