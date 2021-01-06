Madhya Pradesh: Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nizamuddin weekly special express train to resume, will run via Ratlam

RATLAM: Thiruvananthapuram Central - Nizamuddin weekly special express train will resume from January 9 from Thiruvananthapuram Central and will start running from January 11 from Hazrat Nizamuddin which will pass through Ratlam railway station of Ratlam rail division.

With this facility, one more south-connecting train will be available to the Ratlam rail division.

According to railway information, Train No 06083 Thiruvananthapuram Central to Nizamuddin special express train will run on every Saturday from January 9 which will depart at 12.30 am and will reach Ratlam on Sunday at 12.55 pm. The train will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.40 pm on the same day.

In return, Train No 06084 will depart from Hazarat Nizamuddin on January 11 (Monday) at 5 am and will reach Ratlam at 2.35 pm so as to reach Thiruvananthapuram central on Wednesday at 4.35 am.

The train will have stoppages at Kollam, Kayamkulam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranapur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Mangalore Junction, Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon, Karmali, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Vasairoad, Dahanuroad, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, and Mathura railway stations.

The train will comprise of two second AC, six third AC, eight sleepers, and four general coaches.