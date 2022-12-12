e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Happy Public School’s annual programme concludes in Sonkatch

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Happy Public School in Sonkatch organised annual programme 'Shikhar - 2022' on Sunday. City council president Shruti Singh Baghel, Rotary Club former governor Satnarayan Lathi and club president Dinesh Carpenter were present as the special guests. School director Akash Jain, principal Vaishali Jain and staff members welcomed the guests.

Function was inaugurated by garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati and Sagar Maharaj. Schoolchildren presented various programmes based on country's diversified culture and patriotism. The performances were praised by the audience, including parents and personalities. Addressing the students, city president Bahgel appreciated them for their impactful performances. He also distributed gifts to encourage them. Principal Vaishali Jain proposed vote of thanks.

