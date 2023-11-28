Madhya Pradesh: Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm | FP Photo

Betma (Mhow): The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Betma Sahib Gurudwara located on Ahmedabad Road, Indore. Thousands of devotees paid obeisance and participated in bhajan and kirtan since late night.

Betma Sahib Gurdwara is one of the important pilgrimage sites of the Sikh community. It is believed that about 500 years ago, Guru Nanak Dev himself came here to sow the seeds of Satnam from the hill of Abu. He meditated here for about six months by doing Shadab Kirtan.

That time there used to be a lake at the present Gurudwara whose water was salty. Guru Nanak Dev had sweetened its water. According to ancient stories, this area was known as Gopichand's city and there was terror in the Bhil community.

Guru Nanak Dev himself gave him the message of non-violence. This place is registered in the name of Charan Paduka of Guru Nanak Dev. The service of Betma Sahib Gurdwara was handed over to Guru Singh Sabha in 1964.

At that time a small tin shed was built here. In 1970, a tin shed hall was constructed at a cost of about Rs 85 thousand on which a diwan was decorated, then in 1990 a Gurudwara was constructed over the stepwell on which glass work was done and since then langar (bhandara) been served here 24 hours a day.

At present, to develop it as a heritage of Sikhism, it is being developed by spending about Rs 25 crore. This includes the construction of a large langar hall, Nishan Sahib and domes as well as construction of 46 rooms for Sangat.

On Monday, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, a morning procession was taken out with bhajan and kirtan in which a large number of devotees participated.