Madhya Pradesh: ‘Missing' Woman Reunited With Family After Five Years In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A mentally ill woman from Mandsaur district who had been reported missing for over five years was reunited with her family on Sunday after social group ‘Anamika Seva Samiti’ traced her village.

Anamika Jain, director of the social group said that a woman, who went missing from a village in Latur district, Maharashtra (five years ago), was handed over to the committee by Waydi police around two months ago.

The woman identified herself as 'Balika,' she communicated in Marathi, making it challenging initially to understand her situation. However, diligent efforts by the team led to the revelation of her origins and family details.

With the assistance of local authorities, the social group established communication with her husband, Parmeshwar, a resident of Bhukhi village. Financial constraints had prevented him from seeking his missing wife.

On Sunday, Parmeshwar finally reunited with his missing wife at Kaushalya Dham. The reunion was profoundly emotional, with tears rolling down their faces. The couple exchanged garlands, sharing a moment of immense happiness amidst their tears.

Attendees were among officials from the Women and Child Development Department and Child Welfare Committee. Following this, the couple left for their hometown happily. The committee’s dedication to reuniting missing persons with their families continues to serve as a beacon of hope and compassion in society.