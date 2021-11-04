Madhya Pradesh: Gurdwara sewadar killed in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed after he was reportedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near Regal Square on Thursday morning. He was a sewadar of the gurdwara and was returning home from there when the accident happened. The police are checking the CCTVs of the spot to identify the errant driver and his vehicle.

Investigating officer ASI Bhanwarlal Seroke from Tukoganj police station said that the deceased has been identified as Indrajeet Singh Bhatia (65), a resident of Vishnupuri Annex in the city. He was found injured near Regal Square at around 5 am when a person had informed the 108 ambulance and the police. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. Police said that he received a head injury in the accident.

ASI Seroke further said that Indrajeet Singh was a sewadar at a gurudwara in the city. He was returning home from the gurudwara when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. A slip with a mobile number was recovered from his pocket after which the police talked over that mobile number to identify the deceased. The police are also waiting for the autopsy report to know the cause of death.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:54 PM IST