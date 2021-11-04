Madhya Pradesh: Cleanliness drives will be launched in villages, says minister Sisodiya



Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, State's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, has said that in order to take the cleanliness campaign to the village level, now clean villages will also be selected, similar to what is done in cities. Cleanliness drives will be done in villages as it is done in cities.

Sisodiya said that now the time have changed, big international companies are moving towards villages to source better products. In such a situation, the government can act as the best bridge between companies and self-help groups. Therefore, the Panchayat Rural Development Department has prepared its complete blueprint. Platforms like Flipcard, Amazon will be easily available to these rural groups. With these efforts of the government, an improved picture of the rural areas of the state will come out.

Bapu's dream of Gram Swaraj will be fulfilled

Sisodiya informed that at present 36 lakh self-help groups are working in the state. This group is engaged in the manufacture of food items, decorative items, spices etc. Due to lack of marketing of these products that are friendly to the environment and health, it is still far away from the reach of common citizens. It is our endeavour that in the coming days they should cross one crore. This plan is to fulfil the vision of Gram Swaraj as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and our Prime Minister. This is the effort of the government to promote

self-employment in rural areas.

Continuous monitoring to prevent corruption

The government is making efforts to provide basic facilities in rural areas. These efforts to strengthen the infrastructure are also being monitored continuously so that corruption can be checked. Sisodia said that modern tools are also being used for monitoring. He said that on the basis of the 2011 survey, houses have been provided to the poor in every village. There should be a playground, Muktidham in every village of the state. The government's full focus is on the boundary wall of primary and high schools and the provision of table chairs in schools.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 08:55 PM IST