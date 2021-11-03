Madhya Pradesh: School students in Gwalior pledge not to burst firecrackers

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The school students of Gwalior took pledge not to burst poisonous firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali on Wednesday.

They also took oath to spread awareness among the people of their surroundings. The pledge was conducted in the entire government and private schools on the instructions of the Gwalior district administration.

Notably, after a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the court has restricted the burning of firecrackers in those areas whose air quality index was poor. At the same time, those areas whose air quality index were moderate were given 2 hours of permission to burn green firecrackers.

As the Gwalior is in a moderate region, an order has been issued to burst firecrackers for 2 hours. Along with this, instructions have been issued to all the sub-divisional magistrates to make sure that people should not use banned firecrackers in their respective areas. Only green firecrackers to be busted so that it would not affect the environment.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 08:39 PM IST