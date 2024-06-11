Madhya Pradesh: Guna Student Receives Wrong Answersheet After Revaluation

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, this year too there are incidents of errors in revaluation and declaration of MP Board results. In an incident reported at Guna, one student who applied for revaluation of his English paper after receiving incorrect marks, received the wrong answersheet.

There are several instances where students undergo mental stress when they get unexpected results in the examinations. Rohit Sharma, a student of Excellence School, too went through a similar situation after learning he secured very low marks for hard work and even for what he knew were correct answers.

Read Also NEET Controversy: ABVP Warns of Intense Agitation Across Country

Finding discrepancies, he applied for a revaluation of his English paper after receiving only 55 marks. However, he achieved an overall score of 86 percent in the 12th-grade examination.

Despite paying the requisite fee of Rs 500 for revaluation, the board sent him someone else's copy of the revaluation, leaving him in distress. The handwriting on the answer sheet doesn't match Rohit's, and the set of questions appears to be different. What added to the agony was the fact that the deadline for online re-evaluation applications has already passed. Local authorities have been unable to provide a solution, leaving him with little choice but to pursue legal action.