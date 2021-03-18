Madhya Pradesh: Guna administration intensifies covid-check drive, orders jail to frequent offenders of Covid norms

At the beginning of the meeting, collector Kumar Purushottam expressed concern in view of the cases of corona infection growing in the district and urged the members of the crisis group to make suggestions and take necessary decisions in view of the corona crisis.

He said that now RTPCR report within 72 hours will be required for persons coming from Maharashtra. In the absence of this, they will not be allowed to stay in hotels, lodges. All those coming from Maharashtra and Kerala will be quarantined for 7 days.

Collector added that there will be no public programs on the occasion of Holi. No public gathering more than 200 people will be allowed. For this, permission will be required as before.

Administration and police here in Kukshi village of Dhar district also intensified their action against those who roam in the village without a mask.