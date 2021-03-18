Madhya Pradesh: Guna administration intensifies covid-check drive, orders jail to frequent offenders of Covid norms

Guna: With an aim to check corona spread in the town, district crisis group has decided to shift frequent offenders to the jail who roam in the town without a mask. Administration will set-up this open jail at Ambedkar Bhawan from Sunday. Administration also decided to intensify its penalty drive on offenders.
Similarly, the Gumasta law was fixed for all commercial shops and business establishments on the same day and it was decided to remain completely closed on Sunday. On this day, dairy, petrol pumps and medicine shops will be exempted from this. Containment zones will be re-created in the Corona-infected area and all persons aged between 45 and 59 years and 60 years and above from the hot spot area who are suffering from severe diseases will be vaccinated.
At the beginning of the meeting, collector Kumar Purushottam expressed concern in view of the cases of corona infection growing in the district and urged the members of the crisis group to make suggestions and take necessary decisions in view of the corona crisis.
He said that now RTPCR report within 72 hours will be required for persons coming from Maharashtra. In the absence of this, they will not be allowed to stay in hotels, lodges. All those coming from Maharashtra and Kerala will be quarantined for 7 days.
Collector added that there will be no public programs on the occasion of Holi. No public gathering more than 200 people will be allowed. For this, permission will be required as before.
Administration and police here in Kukshi village of Dhar district also intensified their action against those who roam in the village without a mask.
Team led by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vivek Kumar, tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar took action against persons who did not apply masks in Bagh Road, Manavar Road outside Talanpur and Nagar of Kukshi. Rs 13,000 has been recovered from offenders.
Tehsildar Davar asked to apply masks to all the people, along with that he asked to follow the instructions given by the government.
Strictness and fine imposed on people traveling without wearing masks
Barwani: In view of the corona, action has been initiated against those moving around without using masks. Under this, revenue, police and civic body personnel in the district have taken collective and separate action and have imposed a fine.
Collector Shivraj Singh Verma has appealed to the public that in view of the patients of Corona increasing in Maharashtra, a number of steps have been taken in the district also as a precaution. It mainly advises thermal scanning of people entering the district from Maharashtra as well as a seven-day home quarantine.
The same is being done to those who exit the house without masks or those who sit in the shop. Therefore, all the citizens must leave the house with a mask on their mouth and follow the rules of social distancing.
Spot fine imposed for not wearing mask
Nagda: Keeping in view the increasing cases of corona, a spot fine have been imposed on those who roaming in the town without mask. The administration team continues their drive at the local bus stand and other public places. Beside imposing fine, the team makes people aware about the current situation and why the mask is important for them as well. They have requested all the residents to move out of their houses wearing masks.
