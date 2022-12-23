Madhya Pradesh: Guests mesmerised by working models at science exhibition in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Colonel's Academy organised an annual science exhibition in the school premises. This science exhibition was inaugurated by Major General Ajay Verma, Deputy Commandant of the Infantry School, along with his wife Ms Divya Verma. In the exhibition, the students with their wonderful working models in different categories educated the chief guest, parents and students from other schools. Exhibition trains, automatic street lights, math puzzles and many working models related to real life created by students were displayed.

Social science models about geothermal energy, water energy, wind energy and solar energy were also on display. Student Shubhankar Kalpana attracted everyone's attention. The guests appreciated the intellectual and imagination of the students!! Kiran Bahadur, the founding guide of the school, welcomed the guests and told the parents in detail about this exhibition.