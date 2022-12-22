e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Quack held for practicing at sealed clinic in Mhow

Administration had locked his clinic after two kids he treated had died

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday arrested a quack for resuming ‘medical’ practice at a sealed clinic in  Bygram. The administration had earlier sealed his clinic after two children of a family whom he had treated in August had died. The quack Bal Mukund Silvadia, however, opened his clinic and resumed the practice.

The administration and health department swung into action and lodged a complaint against the doctor. Simrol police have registered an FIR against the quack under Section 420 and other acts.

Last week, the health department was informed that in Bai village, Silvadia was treating the patients at the second door of the sealed clinic. When the team reached here on 13 December,  they found the clinic open and Silvadia  sitting outside. The team had then sealed the clinic.

After the matter came to the notice of SDM Akshat Jain on December 19, the health department and the team reached Simrol police station and lodged a complaint against Silvadia.

In the complaint, it has been mentioned that the clinic is being run illegally without registration. Police have registered a case against Silvadia  under Section 420 and M.P. Remedial planets and medical establishments Act 1973 Amended Act Section 8 M.P. Ayurvedic Adhi.

Case was registered under section 24.

Simrol TI RNS Bhadauria said that after receiving the complaint, on Tuesday evening, a case was registered and Bal Mukund was arrested on Wednesday.

According to information, Shivansh (5), elder son of Rahul Gadge, who works in city bus, a resident of Baigram was suffering from fever for two-three days. His treatment was going on at the clinic of Bal Mukund Silvadian in Bygram. On 23 August, Shivansh's brother Yuvraj and Naitik also got fever. Rahul got all the three sons treated from Bal Mukund Silvadia and got medicines. That very night after about 2 o'clock, when Shivansh's health deteriorated, the family members went to government hospital in Barwaha with all three ailing sons. Shivansh was declared dead. After this the family members reached MYH and then Chacha Nehru Hospital. Here the doctors declared Yuvraj (2.5) dead.

