Madhya Pradesh: Army get bungalow no 69 evicted, occupants reach late with stay order in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The joint team of defence estate officers, cantonment board, Mhow police, local administration and military police got evicted the Bungalow Number 69 on Plowden Road, Mhow cantonment even as the families reached the site with stay order on Wednesday.

The seven families had managed to get a stay order directing for maintaining status quo till January 3 but by the time they reached the site with court order around 3.30 pm, the army officials had already got the Bungalow evicted. The Army had by then even converted the bungalow as their office by placing computers and positioning the clerical staff. Earlier on Tuesday, the trial court at Mhow had issued an order in the favour of the Army. Soon after the court’s order, all the stakeholders had begun planning for the eviction of residents.

On Wednesday, senior officers of the cantonment board and defence estate office along with police, military police and armed soldiers reached the site. The roads leading to the Bungalow were blocked from both the sides by parking Army vehicles. The soldiers were positioned on either side. The officers on reaching the Bungalow asked the occupants to leave the premises. Following the directions, the residents had started placing their luggage and household goods out of the Bungalow.

Cantonment Board executive officer Rajendra C Jagtap told Free Press that the family living in the bungalow had been fighting the title suit case in Mhow court since 1995 and their plea was that the army was not the owner of that land. Rejecting their pleas, Mhow court cancelled their title suit , thus the case went in Army's favour. Without wasting time, the army took action and got all seven residents evicted from there.