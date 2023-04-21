 Madhya Pradesh: Groom thrashes passer by, booked in Mhow
The groom created terror, forcibly assaulted the young man

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A youth driving a car was brutally thrashed by a groom and his friends near Shyam Vilas intersection. Later, the injured victim registered a case with Mhow police station.

The victim was identified as Utsav Verma of Samarth Park. He was driving his car, when he had an altercation with a few members of marriage party near medical store at the intersection.

After being informed groom Akhilesh Chauhan too reached the spot with his friends and thrashed Utsav leaving him with deep injuries.

After a medical of Utsav the police registered a case under sections 294, 323, 506, 34 of the IPC against groom Akhilesh Chauhan and his friends.

