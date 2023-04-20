Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur's 'Jugaad from Junk' revamps discarded city buses into vibrant restaurants & night shelters

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of a new initiative 'Jugaad from Junk', the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation is converting discarded buses into night shelters, restaurants, and women's changing rooms and bathrooms.

The 'Jugaad from junk' initiative is an innovative way to repurpose discarded resources and provide essential services to the community. The involvement of multiple stakeholders, including the JCTSL CEO and ISBT in-charge, demonstrates a collaborative effort to make this project a success.

As per report of Nai Duniya, during an inspection of the ISBT bus stand, Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Wankhade expressed his delight at the transformation of the buses and emphasized the need to utilize a large number of them. The new night shelters will be placed outside medical facilities, bus stands, and railway stations to provide a safe and comfortable place for people to sleep.

The corporator also suggested that the buses could be used to create restaurants, especially in areas where permanent construction is not feasible, such as along the ghats of the Narmada river or in parks and stadiums. Additionally, he provided guidelines for the establishment of Bag Bank, Utensil Bank, Cloth Bank, and Book Bank during the inspection.

