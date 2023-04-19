 WATCH: Cops demolish illegal construction of murder accused Jamil Khan in Jabalpur
The accused Jamil Khan occupied about 1300 square feet of land in the Supatal area and constructed a house and shop

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of police and administration razed the murder accused Jamil Khan’s residence and shops built on illegally encroached government land in the Supatal area of Jabalpur on Wednesday.

According to the administration, the accused Jamil Khan occupied about 1300 square feet of land in the Supatal area and constructed a house and shop. He started using it commercially. Demolishing the illegal construction, land has been taken over by the administration. The cost of the land freed from encroachment has been estimated at around 60 lakhs.

During this, the women of the family of the accused tried to create a ruckus and also pushed the police. The police took them into custody.

Notably, there are 27 cases registered against Jamil Khan including murder, robbery, bomb case, illegal extortion and drug trafficking.

article-image

