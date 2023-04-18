 On Cam: Jabalpur head constable caught accepting bribe from drug dealer
On Cam: Jabalpur head constable caught accepting bribe from drug dealer

On Cam: Jabalpur head constable caught accepting bribe from drug dealer

Many complaints have been received against head constable Pancham Singh in the past as well where he has been accused of promoting crime.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
On Camera: Jabalpur head constable caught taking bribe from drug dealer |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable in Jabalpur has been caught red-handed on camera accepting bribe from an alleged illegal drug dealer. Video of head constable Pancham Singh posted at Gorakhpur police station has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Pancham Singh can be seen talking to a man standing near his bike on the street. Singh, later, boards his bike and waits for the man to give him money. As the man offers him bribe, Singh puts it in his pocket and leaves.

The video has been secretly shot by an anonymous person .

Notably, this is not the first time that the head constable has found himself accused in such a matter. Several complaints have been received against head constable Pancham Singh in the past as well where he has been accused of promoting crime.

In a letter addressed to Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Kant Vidyarti, Jabalpur Traders Union has demanded the head constable’s suspension.

FP Photo

article-image

