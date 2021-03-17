Madhya Pradesh: Griha Pravesh of 1.25 lakh families under Mission Gramodaya on Thursday

The cost of these 1.25 lakh houses is Rs 1,562 crores. In addition to this, more than 10 thousand 500 community construction works of Rural Development Department will also be dedicated. These include 6 thousand community cleanliness complexes, 2 thousand sports grounds, 2 thousand shanti dhams and 634 panchayat buildings.

Union home minister Amit Shah and rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be virtual participants in this Mission Gramodaya programme. Panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and minister of state Ramkhelavan Patel will also take part in the programme.

Chief minister Chouhan informed that this is the second major event in which griha pravesh of so many people will be organized in the state.

Earlier on September 12, 1 lakh 75 thousand beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh took part in a griha pravesh programme in the presence of prime minister Narendra Modi. These houses were constructed for poor families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during the Corona period. In Madhya Pradesh, more than 3 lakh houses have been constructed while dealing with the challenges of the Corona period.